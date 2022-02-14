Residents of the neighborhoods around Dalton’s West Hill Cemetery will have an opportunity Thursday to comment on and ask questions about a plan to control stormwater in the area.
City officials have scheduled a public meeting on the plan from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall. For those who can’t make that meeting, the city will hold a second meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the same time and place.
“The City Council approved a corrective action plan about a month ago,” said City Administrator Andrew Parker. “We have meetings planned. The property owners (in the area) have been notified with a letter. Those meetings will also be broadcast on the city’s YouTube account for anybody who doesn’t want to come out during the (COVID-19) pandemic.”
Parker said the meeting is open to everyone, not just people who live in the area.
“We are going to use the meetings to get feedback from the property owners on the plan,” he said. “We’ve already got a lot of feedback (since the City Council meeting) that our engineers are evaluating. We look forward to those meetings and getting more feedback.”
Council members in January approved a plan to control stormwater runoff in the area around the city-owned West Hill Cemetery, which is called the Walnut North Basin. Parker said it will likely take years to implement the full plan.
“We have identified funding so far only for (the work in) the section in the cemetery itself,” Parker said at the time. “Money has been allocated from the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). We’ve got about $750,000 allocated for the cemetery improvements.”
He said the next step is identifying funding sources for the remaining portion of the work from the cemetery to Walnut Avenue.
The plan for the cemetery call for the installation of regenerative stormwater conveyances, a line of plunge pools that will reduce the rate of runoff and allow water to better be absorbed into the ground. The plan also calls for expanding current detention ponds in the cemetery as much as possible without imposing on graves.
Future plans include construction of a line that will divert water coming out of the cemetery away from properties on Ridge Street and McFarland Avenue. That system would run down to Valley Drive.
That work will require easements on private property at several points to connect existing drainage systems to the planned new system and to fix failing drainage systems.
In 2021 council members modified the city’s stormwater management ordinance to allow work in drainage areas off the city right-of-way when necessary.
Parker said the city will not use eminent domain to acquire easements on private property, and that any work will be done with the cooperation of the owner. But he added that property owners who don’t consent to an easement will continue to deal with the effects of stormwater runoff, including possible erosion of their property.
Project Engineer Jackson Sheppard told the City Council members at the January meeting that the current levels of service on the majority of the pipes in that area range from one year to five years. A one-year level of service means that on average once a year a rainfall will exceed the pipe’s capacity. He said the planned work will increase the level of service on all the pipes from 10 years to up to 150 years depending on the location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.