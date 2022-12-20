The Dalton Police Department's four newest officers were confirmed by a unanimous vote of the city's Public Safety Commission Tuesday morning. Officers Daniel Cobb, Nicolas Ellenburg, Fatima Fraire and Ruben Ruiz recently completed their basic law enforcement training at the state's Public Safety Training Center.
Cobb is a Marine Corps veteran and a 2007 graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School. In addition to his military service, Cobb has worked for a number of companies in the Dalton area, most recently as a mobile service technician for Ryder Transportation.
Ellenburg is also from Northwest Georgia, graduating in 2011 from Trion High School. He is also a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army and the Georgia National Guard. Before joining the DPD, he most recently worked with the Hamilton County Department of Education in Chattanooga.
Fraire is also a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army National Guard. She graduated in 2019 from Coahulla Creek High School here in Whitfield County. In addition to her military service, she worked for Hamilton Medical Center as a pharmacy technician before joining the police department.
Ruiz also comes to the police department from the Dalton area. He is a graduate of Dalton High School and a May 2022 graduate of Dalton State College. Before coming to the police department he worked first as a team leader and manager at Wendy's and then for seven years as a lead/supervisor with Engineered Floors.
All four were confirmed by a 4-0 vote of the Public Safety Commission. Chairman Terry Mathis typically only votes if there is a tie.
The Dalton Public Safety Commission is composed of Mathis, Alex Brown, Anthony Walker, Bill Weaver and Truman Whitfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.