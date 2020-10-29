The utility lines crossing Depot Street in downtown Dalton could make it difficult for the Dalton Fire Department to respond to fires, Fire Chief Todd Pangle told members of the Public Safety Commission on Tuesday. Pangle said the lines could make it difficult to deploy the department's aerial platforms.
He also noted that many of the electrical wires connect to buildings on the upper floors.
"A lot of those wires go right in front of the windows on the second floor, where a lot of apartments are," he said. "That impedes our access to those apartments because in the event of a fire we cannot operate so close to live transmission. That is a great danger."
The Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) has been looking at ways to improve the appearance of the city's alleys, particularly Depot Street, which runs off Morris Street at the Crescent City train car. While those alleys contain mostly service entrances to businesses that face Hamilton Street, there are a few businesses that have customer entrances off the alleys, and there is customer parking along the alleys. The DDDA would like to move those utility lines underground.
"It's an issue of aesthetics, but as you heard there's also a public safety concern," said DDDA Interim Director George Woodward.
Woodward said the lines are primarily electric lines but there may also be some telephone lines there.
After hearing Pangle's presentation, the members of the Public Safety Commission voted 5-0 to support the concept of moving those overhead lines on Depot Street underground.
Dalton Utilities has been discussing the prospect of moving its lines with the DDDA.
"We gave the DDDA a very high level 'planning' estimate, after a review of infrastructure on Depot Street," said Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros. "We have not performed any field engineering work as this was just an initial request. The high level estimate given to the DDDA was $250,000. In regard to who would pay for the relocation of the power lines, that discussion is yet to be had among all interested parties. Such relocation would very likely be costly."
Bundros also noted that the owners of buildings would have to pay to have the receipt point of their electricity moved if service is switched from overhead lines to underground lines.
"Depending on the age of their building’s existing electrical wiring, the expense could be significant," he said.
City Administrator Jason Parker said the city owns the utility poles on Depot Street and "if at some point in the near future or further down the road" it asks Dalton Utilities to move its electric lines underground it would tell cable companies and telephone companies to do so as well.
• Dalton Police Chief Cliff Cason updated the commission members on crime statistics.
Cason said that through the end of September there have been 691 Part 1 crimes reported, compared to 869 in the same period last year. Part 1 crimes are felonies that must be reported to the FBI, such as aggravated assault, arson, automobile theft, burglary, homicide, rape and robbery.
Cason said violent crimes are slightly below their five-year average, and property crimes are "significantly" below their five-year average.
There were 88 automobile crashes in September, 24 with injuries. Glenwood Avenue (17) and Walnut Avenue (16) were the streets with the most crashes. Fifty-one crashes happened between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.