Public Safety Commission hears details about supplemental retirement plans for police and firefighters

Dalton's police and fire chiefs presented arguments Tuesday for why the city should cover the costs of the Peace Officers' Annuity and Benefit Fund for police officers and the Georgia Firefighters' Pension Fund for firefighters during a meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission.
While the city already offers its own pension plan for employees, "it's not practical to think a police officer or firefighter can work until (age) 65 or 70" due to the nature of those jobs, Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle said. "By 55, you've about reached your limit."
The Peace Officers' Annuity and Benefit Fund serves as a supplemental retirement plan for state and local law enforcement officers, according to Dalton Police Chief Cliff Cason. It includes a retirement pension and a death payment.
The Peace Officers' Annuity and Benefit Fund requires an initial $50 application fee for each member and dues of $25 per month, Cason said. Currently, 58 members of the department are enrolled, while 30 are not.
"We've finally got a proposal on paper after much prior discussion, and we're hoping to get your blessing so we can put it before" the City Council soon, Cason told the Public Safety Commission members. The city could fund this plan for the rest of 2020 for under $10,000, while the cost moving forward is estimated at $28,100 a year.
Though salaries for Dalton police officers are "not as competitive as they should be," having the costs of the Peace Officers' Annuity and Benefit Fund covered by the city would be "a very useful and beneficial recruitment tool," Cason said. And, it's less costly than raising salaries for everyone.
This "is a great idea, and I commend you," said Luis Viamonte, a member of the Public Safety Commission. "I first heard about this (idea) six months ago, and I have liked it from the beginning."
Considering the dangers of police work and firefighting, supplemental plans like the Peace Officers' Annuity and Benefit Fund and the Georgia Firefighters’ Pension Fund take on added value, Viamonte said. Those individuals "are in the line of fire."
The Georgia Firefighters’ Pension Fund serves as a supplemental retirement plan for certified firefighters in the state, and "it's similar" to the Peace Officers' Annuity and Benefit Fund, including both a retirement pension and a death payment, according to Pangle. The Georgia Firefighters' Pension Fund requires an initial $25, which is first month dues, and then dues of $25 per month.
Currently, 93 of the department's 95 firefighters are enrolled, Pangle said. The city could cover all firefighters for $9,300 for the rest of this year, then $29,100 annually after that.
"It's a very stable plan,'' Pangle said. "It will help us retain and recruit quality employees."
"We will continue to work with the city administrator on this and keep you posted," Bill Weaver, chairman of the Public Safety Commission, told Cason and Pangle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.