Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist and candidate for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, and President Donald Trump, a Republican who has described himself as a nationalist, may not seem to have much in common.
But some Whitfield County voters say the two men share some strong similarities.
"The establishment doesn't like them. They are outsiders. Trump was an underdog until he started winning. I think Sanders was seen as an underdog until he started winning," said Tunnel Hill resident Daniel Christensen.
Christensen says he voted for Trump four years ago and plans to vote for him again this year.
"I believe in what he says, and I think he's kept his promises," he said.
But Christensen says if Sanders is the Democratic nominee he will do better than many people expect.
"I think he'll do well," he said. "He's got experience. People know he really stands for what he says. He's an outsider, and people like all of that."
Whitfield County resident David Walker says he also sees similarities between the two.
"The establishment seems to be scared of him, of the changes he wants to make and the direction he wants to take the party and the country in," he said. "The Republicans were scared of Trump four years ago."
Walker says he'll be voting in his first presidential election this year and he's looking forward to it. He says he plans to vote in Georgia's Democratic presidential primary, which was moved to May 19 due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"It's not so much that I consider myself a Democrat, but I do want the ability to help select the nominee," he said.
Both men said they haven't been following other races that closely.
But Christensen said he likes what he has seen of Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler last year to fill Johnny Isakson's seat after Isakson stepped down because of illness.
"Gov. Kemp has done a good job. He's done a lot of good things, and I believe appointing her was one of them," Christensen said.
But Loeffler will only hold Isakson's seat until the November election, when their will be a special election to fill the remaining two year's of Isakson's term. Loeffler has indicated she will run in that election, as have U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat and senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and others. The special election will be a "jungle primary." If no one gets a majority, the two two finishers, regardless of party, will meet in a runoff.
