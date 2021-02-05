Dalton the puppy has found a forever home in Kansas, thanks to the efforts of an observant and caring driver and several first responders.
"I showed his photo to my sister, and she said she wanted him," said Dalton resident Ginger Countryman. "He looks sort of like a dog we had when we were kids. She lives on a cattle ranch, so he's going to have the perfect home for a dog."
Dalton is a white Siberian husky/German shepherd mix that Countryman first saw on the side of the road as she was driving down Cleo Way a couple of weeks ago.
"There's an old culvert there that has sort of fallen in, and I saw a puppy's face sticking out of it," she said. "I turned around and went back to see about him. That's near the sheriff's office, and I was able to flag down a sheriff's patrol car, and they called Animal Control for me."
Deputy Zach James responded.
"He was a real nice man," she said. "He tried to get the puppy out, but the puppy just retreated back into the culvert, and the deputy couldn't get him with his snare. I was digging on the other end, which was filled with mud."
Countryman said she couldn't leave a small dog by the side of the road.
"I just knew he'd get squashed if we left him there," she said. "So I called the non-emergency dispatch phone number. The lady I spoke with was so nice and helpful. She called the Dalton Fire Department."
Battalion Chief Alan Ridley, Lt. Mike Cady, Engineer Chris Ault and firefighters Scott Rafferty and Gabe Shape responded.
"They started digging on the other end, but there was just so much dirt and debris in there," said Countryman.
Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle said it isn't unusual for firefighters to respond to calls of trapped animals.
"When they don't know who else to call, they usually call the fire department, and most of our guys are animal lovers," he said. "We don't get cats down from trees because they will come down. But when a dog gets into a culvert, it will stay there."
Finally, Countryman called Whitfield County Animal Shelter Director Diane Franklin.
"She was there in no time at all, and she connected two PVC pipes together and pushed the puppy out where Deputy James could snare it," Countryman said. "Diane took him to the shelter then."
Franklin said the puppy was "a little shy at first."
"But since we got him out of the culvert and have given him some love and attention, he has really opened up and become friendly and affectionate," she said.
When no one claimed the dog, the shelter put him up for adoption.
"They try to save every animal they can, and he is such a wonderful dog, that he would be easy to adopt," said Countryman. "But when my sister saw photos of him she just had to have him."
Countryman praised the team effort that saved Dalton.
"We have such great public servants here," she said. "Everyone from the non-emergency dispatcher I spoke to to the deputies and firefighters and Diane were so eager to help."
Countryman will be flying the puppy to Kansas later this month.
Pangle said his firefighters will be happy to learn Dalton has been adopted.
Franklin said "it's really great when different agencies are able to work together for a great outcome."
Countryman said Dalton is a great companion.
"He's calm, laid back, really affectionate," she said. "But you know what, there's a lot of great dogs in the shelter. I wish that when people want a dog they'd go to the shelter or to the Humane Society instead of a breeder. I'm convinced that rescue dogs know when they have been rescued and are so appreciative of the people who give them forever homes."
