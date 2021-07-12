Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters 'know what the truth is'

AP photo

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during an interview at his campaign office in Atlanta. Kemp won the 2018 Republican primary for Georgia governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. He went on to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams. Ahead of his Saturday reelection campaign launch, The Associated Press talked to Kemp about the race ahead, Abrams, Trump and the new Georgia political landscape.