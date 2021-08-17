Qualifying begins for some city elections, Chatsworth qualifying starts Wednesday

Qualifying for some Nov. 2 municipal elections in Whitfield and Murray counties began Monday with several incumbents qualifying to seek reelection.
• In Dalton, Gary Crews qualified to seek reelection to the Ward 4 seat on the City Council. Former state senator Steve Farrow also qualified for that seat. The Ward 2 post, held by Annalee Harlan, is also up for election this year. Harlan qualified on Monday.
Former mayor Dennis Mock qualified in the special election to fill the unexpired term of Derek Waugh for the Ward 1 seat. Waugh stepped down in July after taking a job in the Atlanta area. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
For the Board of Education, incumbents Matt Evans and Palmer Griffin qualified to seek reelection. They are respectively the chairman and vice chairman of the school board.
Qualifying continues through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the city clerk’s office in City Hall.
All city offices are nonpartisan, which means no party affiliation is listed for the candidates.
There are five council members including the mayor. The council members are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
There are five school board members. They are elected citywide. Board terms are for four years. The chairman and vice chairman are elected by the board members.
The qualifying fees are $360 for the City Council and $35 for the Board of Education.
• In Cohutta, Mayor Ron Shinnick qualified to seek reelection.
The council seats held by Sandy Clayborne and Dean Thompson are also up for election. The two candidates with the most votes for the council seats will fill those positions. There is a $75 qualifying fee for all offices.
Clayborne said she will seek reelection. Thompson said he is not running for reelection.
Qualifying continues through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. at the Town Hall.
The council races are nonpartisan.
There are five council members, including the mayor. Council members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
• In Tunnel Hill, incumbents Elizabeth Dennis (Post 3) and Kenny Gowin (Post 5 and also the mayor) qualified to seek reelection. The Post 4 seat is also up for election. Alfred “Hub” Griffin, who held that seat, passed away Saturday. He had not been planning to run for reelection.
Qualifying continues through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. The qualifying fee is $55.
Council races are nonpartisan.
There are five council members, including the mayor. Council members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years. The mayor is elected by the council members.
• In Varnell, Mayor Tom Dickson and City Council member Bill Caylor (Seat 2) qualified to run again. Seat 1, held by Bob Roche, will also be decided this year. Roche said he plans to qualify today.
Qualifying continues today and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall. The qualifying fee is $35.
Council races are nonpartisan.
There are six council members, including the mayor. Council members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
• In Eton, Mayor Bill Cantrell qualified to seek reelection.
City Council Post 1 (Anthony Ridley) and Post 2 (Traci Rankin) are also up for election. There is a $156 qualifying fee for mayor and a $117 fee to qualify for the council seats.
Rankin said she will be running for reelection. Ridley did not immediately respond to an email.
Qualifying continues today and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall.
Council races are nonpartisan.
Council members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. There are five council members, including the mayor. Council terms are for four years.
• Chatsworth: Qualifying will take place Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the office of the city clerk in City Hall. Post 1 (Terry Crump) and Post 2 (Rhett Griffin) are on the ballot. The qualifying fee is $144.
Crump and Griffin did not immediately respond to messages left for them at City Hall.
Council races are nonpartisan.
There are five council members, including the mayor. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
