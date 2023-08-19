Qualifying for municipal elections in the city of Dalton will be next week. The city will have four offices on the ballot including the mayor and three seats on the City Council (two new terms and one completion of an unexpired term). The Dalton Board of Education will also have three seats on the ballot this November.
City of Dalton mayor and council
Mayor (Mayor David Pennington is not standing for reelection).
Councilmember Ward 1 (incumbent Dennis Mock).
Councilmember Ward 2 (to fulfill the unexpired term of Annalee Sams who resigned in compliance with state law to qualify for the mayoral election).
Councilmember Ward 3 (incumbent Tyree Goodlett).
Dalton Board of Education
Board member (incumbent Jody McClurg).
Board member (incumbent Sam Sanders).
Board member (incumbent Tulley Johnson).
Qualifying will begin on Monday and end on Friday and is between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day in City Hall which is at 300 W. Waugh St. The qualifying fee for the mayor is $576. The qualifying fee for the City Council seats is $360. The qualifying fee for the Board of Education seats is $35.
Municipal Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early voting will begin Oct. 16 and run Monday through Friday until Nov. 3. Saturday voting will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. There will also be extended voting hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. More information on local elections is available on the Whitfield County registrar's website.
