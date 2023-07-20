Qualifying will begin in a few weeks for local municipal elections that will be held on Nov. 7.
• Dalton: Qualifying will take place from Monday, Aug. 21, to Friday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the city clerk's office in City Hall.
The positions up for election this year on the City Council are mayor (currently held by David Pennington), Ward 1 (currently held by Dennis Mock) and Ward 3 (currently held by Tyree Goodlett). Pennington is not seeking reelection. Goodlett and Mock are.
There will also be a special election to fill the unexpired term of Annalee Sams for the Ward 2 seat. Sams stepped down earlier this week to run for mayor. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2025.
On the Board of Education, the seats currently held by Tulley Johnson, Jodi McClurg and Sam Sanders will be for election. School board seats do not have districts.
The qualifying fees are $360 for the Ward 1, 2 and 3 City Council seats, $576 for mayor and $35 for the Board of Education.
• Cohutta: Qualifying for the Town Council will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17, through Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the community center. The seats currently held by Shane Kornberg and Andy Lopez will be contested. There is a $75 qualifying fee.
• Tunnel Hill: Qualifying for the City Council will take place on Monday, Aug. 21, through Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. Post 1 (currently held by Dennis Hammontree) and Post 2 (currently held by Jim Griffin) are up for election. The qualifying fee is $55.
• Varnell: Qualifying for the City Council will take place from Monday, Aug. 21, to Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall. Seat 3 (currently held by Sandy Pangle), Seat 4 (currently held by Sarah Harrison) and Seat 5 (currently held by Richard Lowe) will be contested. The qualifying fee is $35.
City elections are nonpartisan.
Advance voting for all city elections in Whitfield County will take place weekdays from Monday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Nov. 3, in the elections office at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Thursday, Nov. 2, when the hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Advance voting will also take place in the elections office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.
Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Those who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in city elections can register through Oct. 10.
