Qualifying will begin Monday for local municipal elections that will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
• Dalton: Qualifying will take place from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the city clerk’s office in City Hall.
The positions up for election this year on the City Council are mayor (currently held by David Pennington), Ward 1 (currently held by Dennis Mock) and Ward 3 (currently held by Tyree Goodlett). Pennington is not seeking reelection. Goodlett and Mock are.
There will be a special election to fill the unexpired term of Annalee Sams for the Ward 2 seat. Sams stepped down in July to run for mayor. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2025.
On the Board of Education, the seats currently held by Tulley Johnson, Jody McClurg and Sam Sanders are up for election. School board seats do not have districts.
City elections are nonpartisan.
The qualifying fees are $360 for the Ward 1, 2 and 3 City Council seats, $576 for mayor and $35 for the Board of Education seats.
• Cohutta: Qualifying for the Town Council will take place Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Town Hall. The seats currently held by Shane Kornberg and Andy Lopez are up for election. There is a $75 qualifying fee.
• Tunnel Hill: Qualifying for the City Council will take place Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. Post 1 (currently held by Dennis Hammontree) and Post 2 (currently held by Jim Griffin) are up for election. The qualifying fee is $55.
• Varnell: Qualifying for the City Council will take place Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall. Seat 3 (currently held by Sandy Pangle), Seat 4 (currently held by Sarah Harrison) and Seat 5 (currently held by Richard Lowe) are up for election. The qualifying fee is $35.
Advance voting for all city elections in Whitfield County will take place weekdays from Monday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Nov. 3, in the elections office at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Thursday, Nov. 2, when the hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Advance voting will also take place in the elections office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.
Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Those who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in city elections can register through Oct. 10.
