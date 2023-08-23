Two Town Council incumbents qualified on Wednesday in Cohutta in advance of local elections on Nov. 7, Shane Kornberg and Andy Lopez.
Qualifying in Cohutta ended Wednesday. City elections are nonpartisan.
They were the only people to qualify on Wednesday for local elections in Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell.
In Tunnel Hill, incumbents Dennis Hammontree (Post 1) and Jim Griffin (Post 2) qualified to seek reelection to the City Council on Monday. Qualifying in Tunnel Hill ended on Wednesday.
In Varnell, incumbents Sandy Pangle (Seat 3) and Sarah Harrison (Seat 4) qualified to seek reelection on Monday. Howard Kash qualified for Seat 5 on Monday, currently held by Richard Lowe. Qualifying in Varnell ended on Wednesday.
In Dalton, qualifying continues through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day in the city clerk’s office in City Hall. Qualifiers so far are:
• Mayor: Annalee Sams.
• City Council, Ward 1: Incumbent Dennis Mock.
• City Council, Ward 2 special election: Nicky Lama and Tyler Jentzen Mitchell. Sams stepped down earlier this year to run for mayor. That term expires on Dec. 31, 2025.
• City Council, Ward 3: Incumbent Tyree Goodlett.
• Board of Education: Incumbent Tulley Johnson, Laura Orr and Pablo Perez.
• Board of Education: Incumbent Jody McClurg.
• Board of Education: Incumbent Sam Sanders.
School board seats do not have districts.
