Qualifying next week for city elections in Whitfield, Murray counties

Qualifying is next week for local municipal elections that will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
• Dalton: Qualifying will take place Monday, Aug. 16, to Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the city clerk’s office in City Hall.
Up for election on the City Council are Ward 2, held by Annalee Harlan, and Ward 4, held by Gary Crews. Both have said they are running for reelection.
There will also be a special election to fill the unexpired term of Derek Waugh for the Ward 1 seat. Waugh stepped down in July after taking a job in the Atlanta area. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2023. Former mayor Dennis Mock has said he will run for that position.
Council races are nonpartisan, which means no party affiliation is listed for the candidates.
There are five council members including the mayor. The council members are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
On the city Board of Education, the seats held by Matt Evans and Palmer Griffin will be on the ballot. Evans and Griffin are, respectively, the school board chairman and vice chairman.
Evans said he is "most likely" running for reelection.
Griffin said he is discussing the possibility of running again "with my family and others, giving thought and prayer to the decision for the youngsters of Dalton Public Schools."
School board races are nonpartisan.
There are five board members. Board members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. Board terms are for four years. The chairman and vice chairman are elected by the board members.
The qualifying fees are $360 for the City Council and $35 for the Board of Education.
• Cohutta: Qualifying for Town Council races will take place Monday, Aug. 16, to Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. at the Town Hall.
The mayor's seat held by Ron Shinnick and the council seats held by Sandy Clayborne and Dean Thompson are up for election. The two candidates with the most votes for the council seats will fill those positions. There is a $75 qualifying fee for all offices.
Clayborne and Shinnick said they will seek reelection. Thompson said he is not running for reelection.
Council races are nonpartisan.
There are five council members, including the mayor. Council members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
• Tunnel Hill: Qualifying will be Monday, Aug. 16, through Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. The qualifying fee is $55 for Post 3 (Elizabeth Dennis), Post 4 (Alfred “Hub” Griffin) and Post 5 (Kenny Gowin, who is mayor).
Gowin and Dennis will run again this year. Griffin will not.
Council races are nonpartisan.
There are five council members, including the mayor. Council members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years. The mayor is elected by the council members.
• Varnell: The qualifying period will begin Monday, Aug. 16, and continue through Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at City Hall. The office of mayor (Tom Dickson) as well as Seat 1 (Bob Roche) and Seat 2 (Bill Caylor) on the City Council are up for election. The qualifying fee is $35.
Dickson and Caylor said they will seek reelection. Roche said he is "considering running again."
Council races are nonpartisan.
There are six council members, including the mayor. Council members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
• Chatsworth: Qualifying will take place Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the office of the city clerk in City Hall. Post 1 (Terry Crump) and Post 2 (Rhett Griffin) are on the ballot. The qualifying fee is $144.
Crump and Griffin did not immediately respond to messages left for them at City Hall.
Council races are nonpartisan.
There are five council members, including the mayor. They are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
• Eton: Qualifying will be Monday, Aug. 16, through Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall.
The office of mayor (Billy Cantrell) and City Council Post 1 (Anthony Ridley) and Post 2 (Traci Rankin) are up for election. There is a $156 qualifying fee for mayor and a $117 fee to qualify for the council seats.
Rankin said she will be running for reelection. Cantrell did not immediately respond to telephone messages left for him. Ridley did not immediately respond to an email.
Council races are nonpartisan.
Council members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. There are five council members, including the mayor. Council terms are for four years.
