Qualifying wraps up with more school board candidates

On Friday, the final day of qualifying for the May 19 primaries and some other elections, several people qualified for school board races in Whitfield and Murray counties.
In Whitfield County, Republican Carolyn Weaver, who has served as school Superintendent Judy Gilreath's secretary, according to Dianne Putnam, chair of the county Republican Party, qualified for District 3 on the school board. She will replace Republican Tony Stanley, who decided not to run for reelection, Putnam said.
In Murray County, three people qualified as Republicans on Friday for the District 4 seat on the school board: Hunter Phillips, incumbent Greg Shoemaker and Greg Spivey.
Here are the qualified candidates in other races that include Whitfield and/or Murray counties:
• Whitfield County Board of Commissioners chairman: Republican incumbent Lynn Laughter and Republican Jevin Jensen.
• Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, District 2: Republican Robby Staten. Harold Brooker, who holds the seat currently, could not run for reelection because of term limits. Commissioners currently can serve only three consecutive, full four-year terms.
• Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, District 4: Republican incumbent Greg Jones and Republican Dan Lewallen.
• Whitfield County Board of Education, District 1: Republican incumbent Ron Johnson.
• Whitfield County sheriff: Democrat Scott Chitwood.
• Whitfield County tax commissioner: Republican incumbent Danny Sane.
• Whitfield County Probate judge: incumbent Sheri Blevins.
• Whitfield County chief magistrate: incumbent Chris Griffin.
• Whitfield County magistrate judge: Wallace Johnson is challenging incumbent Rod Weaver.
• Whitfield County magistrate judge: incumbent Gayle Gazaway.
• Whitfield County magistrate judge: incumbent Tom Phillips.
• Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Court: Republicans Babs Bailey and April Plott.
• Whitfield County coroner: Republican incumbent Greg Bates.
• Murray County sole commissioner: Republican incumbent Greg Hogan and Republican Howard Ensley.
• Murray County sheriff: Republicans Dakota Boling, Jimmy Davenport, Brian J. Ingle and Wyle Keith Pritchett (Republican Sheriff Gary Langford is not seeking reelection).
• Murray County Board of Education, District 1: Republican incumbent Sparky Roberts.
• Murray County Board of Education, District 2: Republican incumbent Renda Baggett.
• Murray County Board of Education, District 3: Republican incumbent Aaron Phillips.
• Murray County Probate judge: Republican incumbent John Waters and Republican Brett Morrison.
• Murray County part-time magistrate, Post 1: incumbent Chris Fowler.
• Murray County part-time magistrate, Post 2: incumbent Eric Hooker.
• Murray County clerk of Superior Court: Republican incumbent Donna Flood.
• Murray County tax commissioner: Republican incumbent Billy R. Childers.
• Murray County coroner: Republican incumbent Jason Gibson.
• State representative, District 2: Republican incumbent Steve Tarvin.
• State representative, District 4: Republican incumbent Kasey Carpenter.
• State representative, District 5: Republican incumbent Matt Barton.
• State representative, District 6: Republican incumbent Jason Ridley.
• State representative, District 11: Republican incumbent Rick Jasperse, Republican Charlotte Williamson of Jasper and Democrat Kayla Hollifield.
• State senator, District 54: Republican incumbent Chuck Payne and Republican Dan McEntire of Dalton.
• U.S. House of Representatives, District 14: Republicans John Barge of Rome; Ben Bullock, an Air Force veteran and small businessman; Kevin Cooke, a state representative from Carrollton who is the associate athletic director at Shorter University and who has been a member of the legislature since 2011; John Cowan, a neurosurgeon at Rome’s Harbin Clinic; Clayton Fuller of Lookout Mountain, an attorney; Rome’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, co-owner of Taylor Commercial Inc.; business owner Andy Gunther; Bill Hembree, a Dallas insurance agent; Matt Laughridge, who describes himself as a "business-minded conservative outsider"; and Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal of northwest Georgia. U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, announced last year he would not seek reelection.
• District attorney, Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties): Republican incumbent Bert Poston.
• Judge of Superior Court, Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties): incumbent Scott Minter.
• Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia: incumbent Charlie Bethel of Dalton and Beth Beskin of Atlanta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.