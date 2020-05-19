QuaranTunes @Noon features Anthony Quails on Friday

The WoodSongs Dalton, which began live-streaming concerts via Facebook in March, continues the QuaranTunes @Noon series with a performance by Chattanooga area singer/songwriter Anthony Quails on Friday at noon.
With nearly 20 years experience as a singer/songwriter and more than five years as a staff songwriter for a publishing company based out of Franklin, Tennessee, Quails has a broad repertoire of material. He currently is executive director for the Chattanooga Songwriters Association as well as a label artist for the Nehemiah Foundation for Cultural Renewal (www.renewthearts.org), staff songwriter for Vibraslap, donor relations and sponsored artist with The DuncanAfrica Society, sponsored artist with Elixir Strings and former host of the Songwriter Shootout.
His songwriting efforts are mainly focused in the area of inspirational/faith, folk and Americana genres. A recent Indie Pulse Music review said of his work: “Anthony Quails’ 'The Man I Thought I’d Never Be' is undisputedly one of the more moving and profoundly in-depth records in the indie folk genre that I’ve come across lately ...” — Mindy McCall.
WoodSongs Dalton plans to continue working with regional and national musical artists at least through June to produce the lives-treaming concerts. Upcoming performances feature Nashville artist Kelli Johnson on May 29; banjo/uke whiz kid Jim Pankey on June 5; and Chattanoogan Jennifer Daniels on June 19. The concerts can be viewed at www.facebook.com/woodsongsdaltonconcerts. The WoodSongs Dalton concert series, now in its tenth year, has provided the North Georgia area with family friendly music while benefiting local nonprofits.
Proceeds from the concert benefit the Dalton-based DEO Clinic, a 501(c)3 that provides medical care to low income, uninsured people. Donations to the DEO Clinic can be made online at www.deoclinic.org or mailed to the DEO Clinic at P.O. Box 814, Dalton, GA, 30722.
The concert series is sponsored in part by the Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Friends of WoodSongs and numerous local businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.