'QuaranTunes @Noon' features Aubrey Eisenman on Friday

"QuaranTunes @Noon" features award-winning Bluegrass-Americana artist Aubrey Eisenman on Friday at noon as part of the WoodSongs Dalton 2020 Concert Series, which benefits Dalton's DEO Clinic.
Eisenman's songwriting has placed her in national songwriting competitions. She has performed on many stages including Merle Fest, the Aiken Bluegrass Festival and four separate appearances at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass. Since signing with Mountain Fever/Travianna Record, she and her band The Clydes have had two hit singles on Bluegrass Today’s Grassicana charts for eight months. Her last album “Bowerbird” was named on the Roots Music Top 50 Albums of the Year for 2019.
Eisenman's presence in the Asheville, North Carolina, music scene is well known to include her founding of the annual Women in Music Series, which sells out theater venues and highlights performances of iconic female artists. Her husband and standout guitar player Justin Eisenman is a well-respected luthier in the Asheville area, as well as a regionally recognized flat picker.
“There’s something about their sound that’s really different," said Mark Hodges, president of Travianna Records. "When you hear them play it sounds really familiar, but then you realize it’s like nothing you’ve ever heard before.”
The WoodSongs Dalton 2020 Concert series is working with regional and national musical artists to produce QuaranTunes @Noon, a live-streaming performance via the WoodSongs Dalton Facebook page at www.facebook.com/woodsongsdaltonconcerts.
Upcoming performances are:
• May 15: Nu-Blu’s Daniel and Carolyn Routh
• May 22: Anthony Quails
• May 29: Kelli Johnson
The concert series, now in its tenth year, has provided the North Georgia area with family-friendly music while benefiting local nonprofits. Proceeds from the concert benefit the DEO Clinic, a 501(c)3 that provides medical care to low-income, uninsured people. Donations to the DEO Clinic can be made at www.deoclinic.org or mailed to the DEO Clinic at P.O. Box 814, Dalton, GA 30722.
The concert series is sponsored in part by the Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Friends of WoodSongs and numerous local businesses.
