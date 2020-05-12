QuaranTunes @Noon to feature Nu-Blu's Daniel and Carolyn Routh on Friday

QuaranTunes @Noon features husband and wife Daniel and Carolyn Routh on Friday. Hailing from Siler City, North Carolina, Daniel and Carolyn are the heart and soul of the award-winning bluegrass-Americana band Nu-Blu.
A four-time International Bluegrass Music Association Fan Fest Performing Artist, the band has been sharing its unique sound with audiences all over the world with national television appearances, chart-topping songs and over 200 days of touring each year. Nu-Blu has also had the number one most played song on Sirius/XM radio Bluegrass Junction in 2015, and received the coveted Carolina Music Awards Country Band of the Year in 2010.
Over the years, they’ve turned many heads, garnering major headlines with their George Jones-inspired tribute single "Jesus and Jones" featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer "Soul Man" Sam Moore (of the iconic duo Sam and Dave). The award-winning band has also made appearances on Fox News in the past, while also having their music featured on CBS "Sunday Morning." Recently they have moved into the role of helping bring bluegrass to the masses, serving as the permanent host of the nationally-syndicated TV show "Bluegrass Ridge," which is viewed by 160 million homes worldwide.
The WoodSongs Dalton 2020 Concert Series is working with regional and national musical artists to produce QuaranTunes @Noon, a lives-treaming performance via the WoodSongs Dalton Facebook page. Upcoming performances feature Chattanooga area artist Anthony Quails on May 22, Kelli Johnson on May 29 and Jennifer Daniels performing June 19. The concerts can be viewed at www.facebook.com/woodsongsdaltonconcerts. The concert series, now in its tenth year has provided the North Georgia area with family-friendly music while benefiting local nonprofits.
Proceeds from the concert benefit the Dalton-based DEO Clinic, a 501(c)3 that provides medical care to low-income, uninsured people. Donations to the DEO Clinic can be made at www.deoclinic.org or mailed to the DEO Clinic at P.O. Box 814, Dalton, GA 30722.
The concert series is sponsored in part by the Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Friends of WoodSongs and numerous local businesses.
