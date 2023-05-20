Dr. Sergio Quijano says he chose to work in gastroenterology because it offers him the opportunity of doing hands-on procedures that can help prolong people’s lives and develop long-term relationships with patients who have chronic gastroenterology conditions.
Quijano is a board-certified gastroenterologist at Hamilton Physician Group – Gastroenterology. He is fluent in English and Spanish.
He attended medical school and completed his residency training at the New York University School of Medicine. He completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at the SUNY (State University of New York) Health Science Center at Brooklyn in Brooklyn, New York.
Quijano treats patients with gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, including GERD, abdominal pain, peptic ulcer disease, inflammatory bowel disease, liver conditions including fatty liver, hepatitis B and C, and functional GI conditions like gastroparesis and irritable bowel syndrome. He also performs general GI procedures such as upper endoscopies, colonoscopies, flexible sigmoidoscopies, video capsule endoscopies and manometries.
To schedule an appointment with Quijano, call (706) 272-4127.
