When she was working, Pamela Wilson was a certified nursing assistant and sitter who helped others undergoing rehabilitation, but after falling and fracturing her leg, Wilson found herself in the patient role.
Wilson was hospitalized at Hamilton Medical Center and then admitted to Quinton Memorial Health and Rehabilitation, part of Hamilton Health Care System.
Her goal was simple — regain her ability to walk. But progress was more complicated. For three months, she was restricted from placing any weight on her left leg. Rehabilitation initially focused on basic mobility, strength and being able to move about in a wheelchair until an orthopedist cleared her to put weight on her left leg.
“Pamela did not allow her weight-bearing restriction to get in the way of her independence and goals to eventually return home,” said Christy Callaway, director of rehabilitation at Quinton. “She practiced tirelessly.”
Gradually, Wilson was able to transfer herself from her bed to her wheelchair. A room change provided her with a bathroom equipped to allow her more independence.
“Pamela was up early and all day,” Callaway said. “You could see her propelling herself all over the facility to activities and to visit with friends. She made many friends at Quinton Memorial.”
Wilson said she especially appreciated the “good, kind help from all of the staff,” which she said “felt like family.”
“All of the staff at Quinton are wonderful,” she said.
Once Wilson was cleared to place weight on her leg, she was determined to achieve her ultimate goal of walking. Her earlier strength and mobility work made the process go more smoothly, and she was soon cleared to return home to live with her sister.
Now, Wilson advises anyone going through her situation to pay special attention to one thing: “Do everything rehab tells you to do.” She enjoys being out in the community, going to Friday night bingo, and, of course — walking.
