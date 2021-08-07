Quinton Memorial resident turns 100

Hard work is what Effie Callahan says is the secret to staying young and being in good health.
Callahan is a resident at Quinton Memorial Health and Rehabilitation who turned 100 today.
Born in Murray County, she had seven siblings. Her earliest memories are milking cows with her daddy and knocking the milk over. She also remembers walking to church.
"She was a hard worker," said Betty Johnson, her daughter. "She always liked to be a nice dresser and drive new cars. She also loved to cook for family and friends, and she loves traveling."
Callahan said she would have loved to go to Hawaii but never got around to it.
She gave some advice for young people: "Save the nickels, dimes and pennies," she said.
