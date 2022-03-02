Former president Donald Trump lost Georgia in 2020 because 28,000 Georgia voters skipped the presidential race, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said here Monday.
“They voted down ballot in the other races but didn’t vote in the presidential race,” he said. “Republican congressmen got 33,000 more votes than President Trump, and that’s why President Trump came up short.”
Trump got 2,461,854 votes in the state, 49.24%, to Joe Biden’s 2,473,633 votes, 49.47%.
Raffensperger spoke Monday night to about 60 people at Dalton State College in a town hall forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area.
Raffensperger said his goal was to clear up disinformation about the 2020 presidential election as well as the Election Integrity Act of 2021, also known as Georgia Senate Bill 202. Major League Baseball pulled the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta after the passage of that law, and several major corporations condemned what they said are its restrictions on voting.
“One of the reasons I talk to folks is to let them know that their vote counts and it will be counted accurately,” he said. “If people believe a lot of this disinformation, they may believe their vote won’t count. That could suppress turnout, and that’s not a good thing. As secretary of state, part of my job is to ensure honest and fair elections. I take that seriously.”
Raffensperger said there are a number of false allegations circulating about the 2020 election. Among them:
- “First of all, people said there were 10,315 dead people that voted,” he said. “We have found, at the last count, four.” He added the people who cast those ballots will be prosecuted.
- “People said there were 66,000 underage voters,” he said. “There were zero. What people need to understand is that in Georgia you can register to vote when you are 17-and-a-half. As long as you are 18 by Election Day, you are good to go. We checked every single one (who registered at 17), and they were 18 by Election Day.”
- “People said there were 2,400 unregistered voters,” he said. “There were zero.”
- “They said there were 2,500 felons who voted,” he said. “There were no more than 74 that were still under felony sentence.”
Raffensperger also addressed a video that has circulated of State Farm Arena in Atlanta ,where Fulton County counted its absentee ballots. He said a brief, selectively-edited piece of video appeared to show poll workers pulling a suitcase full of ballots out from under a table and counting them.
He said the arena was under video surveillance and the full video showed that nothing untoward had happened. The suitcase was actually a storage case for absentee ballots.
“If you don’t count all of the absentee ballots that evening, they are secured in those boxes,” he said. “Around 10 o’clock, they thought they were done for the day, so they bring out these storage boxes, they open them up, put the unscanned ballots in there, zip tie them and put them under the table. We found out and said, ‘What are you talking about? Other counties are going to 1 o’clock, 2, whatever it takes.’ Fulton County called them and said, ‘You need to continue working.’ It’s on video. They shrugged their shoulders, pulled those boxes back out and continued counting.”
“I should point out that we have been ranked No. 1 by (the Heritage Foundation) for election integrity,” he said.
Raffensperger said the Election Integrity Act has 17 mandatory days of early voting and up to 19 if counties take advantage of two optional Sundays of early voting that the law allows.
“President Biden’s home state of Delaware has 10 days of early voting,” he said.
The law now requires people who vote absentee to submit a driver’s license number or other identification. Raffensperger said 80% of Americans and majorities of both major political parties approve of requiring photo ID to vote.
“No one from Delta, no one from Coke, no one from any of these major corporations (that criticized the Election Integrity Act) ever called me,” he said. “I would have sat down with anyone, just like I did today, to explain what that law did and did not do.”
After his presentation Raffensperger faced skeptical, sometimes angry questions about the 2020 election. He was pressed on what actually happened at State Farm Arena, on whether Georgia voting machines were hacked, and other matters. Raffensperger reiterated his stand on those concerns.
Dalton’s Roberta Sikkelee Curtin asked why the election night count of the presidential vote and two recounts all differed from one another. The election night count showed Biden winning by 13,558 votes. The first recount, done by hand, showed Biden with a 12,284-vote margin, and the final recount, done by machine, showed him with an 11,779-vote edge.
Raffensperger said such minor variations are not unusual when such a large number of votes are being counted.
For example, Floyd County in the hand recount discovered approximately 2,600 votes they had not counted the first time.
Curtin said after the meeting that answer didn’t satisfy her.
“I’m an accountant,” she said. “My numbers have to match up.”
She said she would like to get rid of election drop boxes or place them under 24-hour video surveillance that people can watch in real time.
“It’s all about transparency,” she said.
