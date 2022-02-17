The Dalton Area League of Women Voters hosts a town hall meeting featuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m.
This meeting is open to the public and is on the campus of Dalton State College in Gignilliat Hall in Goodroe Auditorium (650 College Drive). Raffensperger plans to share information about the 2020 elections and reassure voters that the election process is safe and secure.
Attendees can ask questions.
