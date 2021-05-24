While no one would have wished for their senior year to be during a pandemic, the adversity overcome by the members of the class of 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic will only benefit them in the long run, said Southeast Whitfield High School graduate Emma Lively.
"Very few things in life are easy, but we showed resilience and overcame hardships (because) we had each other," Lively told her fellow graduates during commencement Saturday night. "This group is funny, smart, but, most of all, a family, and my heart is filled with gratitude today."
This unusual school year provided a lesson in perspective, knowledge that "the best things in our lives can easily be taken away, but you all made it past the pandemic roadblock, and you are here for a reason," said graduate Shelby Hearn. "This is only one trial in our lives, and we will face many more, but we've learned how to face them."
"We turned to each other for comfort" this year, and that's been true since the members of the class of 2021 faced the uncertainties of their first day of high school freshman year, said valedictorian Sally Garcia. "It's always scary to try something new, but (that's how) you make the best memories, and one thing never changes: the memories and friendships we made as part of this class."
"I'd never want to repeat this year, but despite all (the COVID-19 hurdles), you have done amazing things," Principal Denise Pendley told the members of the class of 2021. "There are 86,400 seconds in one day, and during those, we make so many choices that change our lives, but we don't get a mulligan — no do overs — so don't waste a second, because they add up to weeks, months and years."
"You're only one second away from missing out on something to make your life better — one second can change your life direction — so use those 86,400 seconds to learn, grow and serve," Pendley said. "If you want better, you have to get uncomfortable and pay the price."
"We remember moments, not days, so make every second count," Pendley concluded. "Lives are lives in seconds."
