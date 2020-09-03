Railroad crossing maintenance later this month

A maintenance project at railway crossings could cause traffic delays in the Dalton/Whitfield County area this month. The CSX railroad will conduct maintenance at crossings beginning in mid-September with the work that will affect Whitfield County tentatively planned to start on Monday, Sept. 28.
The crossings that will be affected in Whitfield County are:
• East Emery Street, double track, Dalton
• East Morris Street, double track, Dalton
• West Hawthorne Street, Dalton
• North Selvidge Street, Dalton
• West Tyler Street, Dalton
• Willowdale Road, Dalton
• Beaver Road
• Lake Katherine Road
• Oak Street, Tunnel Hill
