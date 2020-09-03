Railroad crossing maintenance later this month

A maintenance project at railway crossings could cause traffic delays in the Dalton/Whitfield County area this month. The CSX railroad will conduct maintenance at crossings beginning in mid-September with the work that will affect Whitfield County tentatively planned to start on Monday, Sept. 28.

The crossings that will be affected in Whitfield County are:

• East Emery Street, double track, Dalton

• East Morris Street, double track, Dalton

• West Hawthorne Street, Dalton

• North Selvidge Street, Dalton

• West Tyler Street, Dalton

• Willowdale Road, Dalton

• Beaver Road

• Lake Katherine Road

• Oak Street, Tunnel Hill

