Railroad says it will have downtown building torn down after it was declared a public nuisance

A spokesman for Norfolk Southern says the railroad plans to have a former restaurant building that has been declared a public nuisance demolished before the end of November.
The building, at 334 N. Hamilton St. at Little Five Points, sits on railroad right-of-way.
In August, Dalton Municipal Court Judge Rob Cowan declared the building a public nuisance, saying it is "unfit for human habitation or commercial or industrial use, is not in compliance with applicable codes, and constitutes an endangerment to public health or safety as a result of unsanitary or unsafe conditions."
Cowan gave the building's owners, Rafael and Rosa Arellano, until Sept. 26 to tear down the building and clear the debris. If they did not do so, Cowan ordered Norfolk Southern to tear down the building and remove the debris by Nov. 25.
"Norfolk Southern is aware of the order and intends to comply," said Jeff DeGraff, the railroad's manager of media relations. "We are in the process now of identifying contractors to perform the work. Without contractors on-board just yet, we do not have a firm timeline for the project but anticipate it falling in line with the court’s order."
DeGraff and Kevin Wilson, the attorney for Rafael and Rosa Arellano, said that Norfolk Southern preferred not to have contractors it had not hired working in the railroad right-of-way and the two sides reached an agreement that the railroad would arrange to have the building demolished and recoup the cost from the Arellanos.
John Davis, a member of the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) who owns several buildings on North Hamilton Street, said he's glad to hear the building is coming down.
"It isn't in good shape," he said. "It attracts vagrants."
Jacqueline Davis, who owns Bucket List Antiques and Collectibles less than a block from the building, said it is "definitely an eyesore."
"But I can't say I have strong feelings one way or the other about it being torn down," she said.
The building, which was last occupied by an Italian restaurant, has been vacant for more than five years, according to city officials.
Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said there have been periodic complaints about the exterior of the building, such as high grass and when that happened city code enforcement was "able to get the owners to address it and clean it up."
But earlier this year the city began to get complaints that "vagrants were living inside of the structure and causing damage."
The city asked code enforcement, the fire department and the Whitfield County Building Inspector to inspect the building. They concluded the building was in such disrepair that it was a threat to public safety, and the city began the process to have it declared a public nuisance.
County Building Inspector Greg Williams said earlier this year that in addition to the building suffering from general neglect and lack of maintenance, people have entered the building and vandalized it and stolen wiring and other items.
Frazier said there is no record that the Arellanos own any other building in Dalton.
"Tax records indicate the current owners have paid property taxes between $3,300 and $4,200 per year since 2013, and taxes are current, with the 2020 tax bill due in December 2020," he said.
The building sits at the entrance to the downtown business district, and the DDDA has been trying to get the city to do something about the building for several months.
"We are elated that Norfolk Southern will be tearing down the building at 334 N. Hamilton St.," said DDDA Director George Woodward. "The demolition process has taken time but it is gratifying to see this process coming to an end. The DDDA board certainly appreciates the time and effort put into this process by the City of Dalton and Norfolk Southern."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.