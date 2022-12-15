Wednesday's rain caused no major problems in the Greater Dalton area, according to local officials.
"Surprisingly we had no reports of flooded roads, property damage or any injuries," said Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency Director David Metcalf. "The only thing we had was a tree that fell in the road near Old Tilton Road/Hickory Flats Road."
City of Dalton Communications Director Brice Frazier said he was not aware of any major problems in the city.
