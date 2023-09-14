Lynn Hawkins, co-founder of Sassy’s Hope, said it’s a little frustrating that the organization, which helps cancer patients and their families, has been around for nine years and more people don’t know about it.
“I really hope the Rally for Hope helps make people aware of us,” she said. “We try to help as many people as we can.”
The ninth annual Rally for Hope takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Chatsworth City Park. Admission is free.
Rally for Hope is the major fundraiser for Sassy’s Hope Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization based in Chatsworth. It provides help to cancer patients and their families in Murray, Whitfield, Gordon and neighboring counties.
“We take them to the Peeples Cancer Institute in Dalton or to the Gordon Cancer Center (in Calhoun),” Hawkins said. “Sometimes, when people have to travel to Emory (Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta) for treatment they have to remain down there. We provide a seven-night stay at a nearby hotel. We provide hats and wigs and scarves (for those who lose their hair due to cancer treatment). We help them with their nutrition. If someone needs Ensure, we will ship that to them. We’ve provided potty chairs. We do so much, I can’t recall it all. We really do anything we can to make them comfortable and to help them.”
She said the group provides help for patients with all types of cancer.
There will be food vendors, arts and crafts, inflatables and games for children at the Rally for Hope, as well as information on cancer and local resources for cancer patients.
“This will be the second year we do a survivor ceremony,” she said.
There will be live entertainment by performers including Josh Bearden, the Carpet Capital Cloggers, the Performing Arts United Unlimited dancers and Trevor Warnix.
“This will be a family-friendly event, and all money will go to cancer patients,” Hawkins said. “We are an all-volunteer group. No money goes to salaries.”
