Dr. Edwin Rao believes approaching patients with empathy, listening to their concerns and being diligent are characteristics that make a great physician, along with his firmly-held personal belief that all wisdom comes from God.
Rao is a double board-certified pulmonologist who recently joined Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care.
He attended the University of the East College of Medicine in the Philippines and completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in pulmonary medicine at Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was also a fellow in critical care at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
Rao treats patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, lung cancer, COVID conditions, pneumonia, acute and chronic hypertension, hypersensitivity conditions, pulmonary hypertension, bronchiolitis and more.
Rao’s desire to become a doctor was influenced by his parents who were both in the medical field. But it took firm root when his fifth-grade health science teacher brought in a pig’s heart and lungs for a physiology lesson. Rao said he loved it — and still does.
“I saw firsthand the joy and satisfaction of helping a fellow human being,” Rao said. “My favorite part of the job is seeing patients come back for a visit after resolving their medical illness.”
Rao and his wife have two grown children and two grandchildren. In his spare time, Rao enjoys gardening, biking, golf, practicing his saxophone, setting up model railroads and singing in his church’s choir.
“I am committed to listening to my patients and investing in their health,” Rao said. “We determine a plan of treatment together.”
Rao is excited about new medical advances for lung issues, including biomarkers of disease for asthma, monoclonal antibodies treatment and earlier recognition of pulmonary fibrosis.
To schedule an appointment with Rao, call Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care at (706) 529-3072.
