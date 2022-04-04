Dr. Emily Ray says she cares for patients the way she would any family member.
“I always attempt to approach patients in a respectful manner, willing to listen to their individual challenges,” said Ray. “I believe in communication with family members, physicians, nurses and care management to create a solid plan of care. It is in this way that I believe I can be the best patient advocate possible.”
Ray, a certified wound specialist through the American Board of Wound Management, recently joined Hamilton Wound and Hyperbaric Services.
She is certified in wound healing and wound care by the Academy of Physicians. She is also board-certified in emergency medicine. She attended medical school at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing. She completed her residency training in emergency medicine at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan.
“I always attempt to look at the whole picture, including systemic disease, lifestyle, limitations and support system to assure that my patients’ wound care and hyperbaric therapy is appropriate and effective,” Ray said.
Ray said she chose wound care because she felt there has always been a need for wound care.
“A patient's wound can lead to systemic issues, or can cause serious health problems,” Ray said. “Wounds, which may sometimes be unassuming, can actually be life-changing for patients and cause significant mental and physical debility. Not all wounds are the same, and the diversity and uniqueness of each patient keeps the field interesting.”
Outside of wound care, Ray said she enjoys spending time with her family (husband and two young children).
“As a family, we enjoy camping, hiking, anything outdoors,” said Ray. “We enjoy family breakfast out on the weekends, mixed with spontaneous park stops or ‘adventures’ for the kids."
Ray said she loves to cook and bake, and enjoys trying new cuisine at home or elsewhere.
“I couldn’t be more excited to bring my enthusiasm for health and wellness to the Dalton community,” said Ray.
To schedule an appointment with Ray, call (706) 272-6596.
