Several Dalton Middle School students received a major lift toward their future goals by becoming REACH scholars earlier this month.
The students vowed to fulfill their end of the bargain by maintaining commendable grades, attendance and behavior through the rest of this year and high school.
REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) is a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program that aims to support students in their education, and it's part of the state’s Complete College Georgia initiative, which was launched in 2012 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. REACH school systems identify low-income, rising eighth-grade students who display academic promise and provide them with the academic, social and financial support they need to graduate from high school and succeed in college.
Being a REACH scholar is "important to me because I'm really passionate about my future, and this will give me better opportunities," said Aracely Calderon. "This will help a lot."
"I'm looking forward to the opportunity, having a mentor, all of that," said Tasia Del Rosario, who hopes to attend Kennesaw State University and become a radiology technician. "My mom told me about that job a long time ago and I've wanted to do it ever since."
A REACH scholarship "will help me financially to reach my goals," said Angel Escobar-Raymundo, who grew up in Guatemala, arrived in Dalton at age 12, and wants to become a veterinarian. "Back in Guatemala, my mom had a lot of animals, and I liked taking care of them."
For Jennifer Diaz-Gonzalez, REACH is not only recognition for "my hard work and determination, (but) motivation for me to keep going," she said. "It'll give me a better chance of (fulfilling my goals)."
College "costs a lot of money, (so) every little bit helps," said Kendrix London, who wants to attend the University of Georgia. The REACH scholarship "is a blessing."
If he doesn't become a professional athlete, he wants to "help people" by studying sports medicine, said London, an active member of his church's youth group. A three-sport athlete, he favors football above basketball and track, because "of that feeling you get when you step between the lines."
Each REACH scholar has an adult mentor, as well as an academic coach to assist them with current and future academic needs, said Lauri Johnson, Dalton Middle School's principal. The school system engages parents of REACH scholars through collaboration and outreach, because "parents play a crucial role in the education of (their children)."
This year's REACH scholars boast accomplishments that are "quite impressive," and "all of their recommendations were glowing," said Rachel Cobb, a counselor at Dalton Middle School. All five REACH scholars claim scores of 95 or higher in all of their classes through grades six and seven.
REACH Scholars sign a contract agreeing to maintain good grades, behavior and attendance; meet regularly with mentors; and attend various REACH activities. Their parents or guardians agree to support their pursuits, and REACH Scholars are eligible for as much as $10,000 in scholarships during college at any HOPE- (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally) eligible Georgia two- or four-year postsecondary institution.
REACH "is an unbelievable program," said Tim Scott, who was able to see its impact as a high school principal before becoming superintendent of Dalton Public Schools. "It's amazingly important in the lives of young people."
"Hang in there, be persistent, and you will do great," he told the five scholars during a signing ceremony at Dalton Middle School. "We believe in you."
Calderon plays flute in the band, and received a Young Georgia Authors writing award in third grade for a story she penned about an owl, but her favorite subject now is science, she said. "It helps me understand the world around me, and I like that."
Del Rosario, a volleyball player and track athlete, received a Young Georgia Authors award in fourth grade for "putting everything I was thinking about on paper," she said. Now, math is her favorite subject, as it "makes me think deep."
Diaz-Gonzalez is a four-time recipient of the Young Georgia Authors award, and her favorite tale involves a female superhero.
"I love fiction," she said. "It's so good."
A voracious reader, she developed her writing style through reading, and she decided upon her chosen profession of eco-industrialist by reading an article about it several years ago, she said. "It really inspired me."
Eco-industrialists "help companies reduce waste," she said. "I don't want this Earth to die because of pollution."
