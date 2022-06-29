Being a REACH Scholar is "an opportunity for people without a lot of money, or who don't have the chances other people have, and it gives a boost to your education," said Kylee Lawson, a 2021-22 REACH Scholar from North Whitfield Middle School.
"A lot of people are really smart, but they don't have the funds to go to college — they have the brains, but not the money — but this helps you on your journey, so it's really important."
A REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) scholarship "gives you another chance to keep pursuing something (you're passionate about), and it's helpful for families who aren't as fortunate," said Adelyn Martinez-Esparza, a 2021-22 REACH Scholar from Westside Middle School. "It really motivates you to keep going to school and stay strong."
It also gives those "who aren't as privileged another point of view," said Emily Smith, a 2021-22 REACH Scholar from Eastbrook Middle School. "A lot of (students) have so much potential, (like) my three older brothers, but they couldn't (continue) with school," and a REACH scholarship "motivates you to try harder."
Being a REACH scholar "is a really big deal" for Nathaniel Hernandez, who completed eighth grade at Valley Point Middle School at the end of the 2021-22 school year. "Where I live, it's struggling, and I have an older brother and an older sister."
"They weren't as fortunate as me, to have this, and I'm really grateful," Hernandez added. He plans to pursue a degree in law or become "a technology engineer."
Smith plans to attend the University of Georgia and become a high school band director, she said: "I love music, and I want a career in music."
"Ever since I was little, I've wanted to be a math teacher," but Lawson is also considering criminal investigation, she said. "My mom says I think ahead all the time."
REACH is a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program that aims to support students in their education, and it's part of the state’s Complete College Georgia initiative, which was launched in 2012 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. REACH school systems identify low-income seventh-graders who display academic promise and provide them with the academic, social and financial support they need to graduate from high school and succeed in college, while REACH Scholars pledge to maintain good grades, attendance and behavior through the rest of the current school year and high school.
In eighth grade, REACH Scholars sign a contract agreeing to maintain good grades, behavior and attendance; meet regularly with mentors; and attend REACH activities. Their parents or guardians agree to support their pursuits, and REACH Scholars are eligible for as much as $10,000 in scholarships during college at any HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally)-eligible Georgia two- or four-year postsecondary institution.
The latest REACH Scholars — Hernandez, Lawson, Martinez-Esparza, Smith and New Hope Middle School's Brayden Ptak — should "keep doing what you're doing," advised Alex Valdez, who was part of Whitfield County Schools' initial cohort of REACH scholars and a member of Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2022. "Keep doing what you're doing, because you're (obviously) having success."
They should also remember "the people who gave you this scholarship are here to help you," said Katie Saldana, a member of Southeast Whitfield High School's class of 2022 who was also part of the first REACH Scholar group and plans to study chemistry or another STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) major in college. "Take advantage of this."
There "may be hard times, but (earning a REACH scholarship) shows you have the capability, so keep going," said Uriel Alvarez, a member of Coahulla Creek High School's class of 2022 who was also part of the initial REACH cohort. "Eventually, all the hard work pays off."
Being a REACH Scholar "really helps you stay on task," Alvarez said. He plans to study criminal justice and become "a lawyer or detective."
It also provides a boost of "confidence," Valdez said. "You work so hard for something, it means even more."
"I want to graduate, and I want to go further," added Valdez, who plans to start his collegiate career at Dalton State and eventually major in either math or statistics. "It adds fuel to the fire."
