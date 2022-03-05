'Reading Across America'
Ms. Bessie "Colleen" Christol, age 72, of Cohutta, Georgia passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
