Screams of joy soared over Harmon Field as a rocket ignited and lifted off the ground. A few minutes later, groans of disappointment were heard as another rocket barely lifted off.
Students from Westwood School’s fourth-grade Challenge class were at the field for their annual rocket day.
“They’ve been studying astronomy and space, and this is an activity to help them connect more with what they are learning,” said teacher Martha Thomason.
Each student built a small model rocket, and then the students went to Harmon Field and, with help from teachers, the students saw if their rockets could fly.
Kami Harrison said it took her two days to build her rocket.
“Our teachers help us. It was really great to see it take off,” she said.
Mary Leeks said it was interesting to see how all the rockets flew, with some flying straight up, some flying in circles and others barely lifting off the ground.
The day was the culmination of weeks of study.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” said Harper Davidson.
Several students said they will remember the day for a long time.
“I’m really glad I had the opportunity to do this,” said Harper Leeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.