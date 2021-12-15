The Isabel Pridgen Charities is once again selling ornaments this holiday season to help families with children with cancer, and this year's ornament was designed by Laken Land, a former Westwood School and Dalton High School student now attending Virginia Tech University.
"Laken was my student," and her mother, Dana Land, is an educator at Westwood, so this year "is really special," said Marla Pridgen, assistant principal of Westwood and the mother of Isabel, who passed away in 2014. "It means so much to Will (her husband) and I that she'd take the time to do this, because a college student doesn't have a lot of spare time, and she did this just out of the goodness of her heart."
"She's a precious young lady, as beautiful inside as she is outside," Marla Pridgen added. "She actually sent us six different designs" to choose from for this year's ornament, and after the couple chose one, Land sent them that design "in every color you could imagine."
Land's favorite of the designs, a "classy one" inspired by Christmas centerpieces that have "always been very pretty to me," was the one chosen by the couple, said Land, a junior at Virginia Tech studying industrial design and planning to go to law school. "I was really pleased with the way (it) turned out, (especially) the colors, which are very vibrant."
Marla Pridgen is "a great lady" who saw Land's ability with art early on and "remembered that" as she saw some T-shirts and stickers Land had created for her mother's classes, Land said. "I'm so grateful she reached out and that I could do something for someone other than myself."
This is the fifth year the charity has sold ornaments, proceeds of which purchase gift cards for families of children with cancer at Children's Hospital at Erlanger in Chattanooga and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Many gift cards are for restaurants, with Starbucks especially popular, as children will "get out of bed after they finish chemo(therapy)" and go down to Starbucks to use the gift cards, Marla Pridgen said. iTunes cards are also "incentives" for children undergoing cancer treatments.
"It really (impacted) us when we were" at Erlanger with Isabel, seeing other children battling cancer, and their families, as "we were all in the same boat," she said. "You always think it happens to somebody else, but it can happen to anybody, and we knew we wanted to do something to help if we ever could."
Marla and Will adopted Isabel from a Chinese orphanage in 2009, and "she was a very sweet girl we were blessed to have," but she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, Marla said. "After 24 days in the hospital, she passed away" in 2014.
"There's a hole where she was, (but) we started (this) foundation, (which is) run through the" Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, and selling Christmas ornaments has proved to be an ideal fundraiser, she said. "We can run it in the background, and Isabel loved Christmas."
Ornaments are $15, and all proceeds go to gift cards for children with cancer and their families, she said. Ornaments are available this holiday season at The Pine Needle and Raspberry Row.
In addition to the gift cards, the charity provides a $1,000 scholarship annually to a Dalton Public Schools band member, as Isabel loved being in the band, and band members "were so supportive" when she was sick, Marla Pridgen said. "They all wore shirts supporting her" during a game, for example.
Land's ornament design incorporates the charity's origami crane logo, which was designed by Isabel's childhood best friend at her Chinese orphanage, who was adopted by an Oklahoma family around the same time Marla and Will adopted Isabel, Marla Pridgen said. According to a Japanese folk take, "If you fold 1,000 paper cranes, your wish will come true."
City Park School teacher Ric Murry, who at that time taught at Dalton Middle School, and his class members folded 1,200 paper cranes, then took a bus to Chattanooga to deliver them to the ailing Isabel to demonstrate their fervent wish for her recovery, she said.
"Those cranes were hanging everywhere in the hospital, and we were just floored they did that."
Land "really went above and beyond" with this year's ornament, "and she'll never know how much that means to us," Marla Pridgen said. "It's really sweet, and we really appreciate the people who purchase" these ornaments, several of whom regularly send Pridgen and her family photos of their collection of Isabel Pridgen Charities ornaments hanging on their trees.
"I knew people who knew Isabel, and I remember" how her illness and death impacted "everybody," so when the opportunity arose to "help the family now, I definitely wanted to do it," said Land, a 2019 graduate of Dalton High School. At college, "I'm five hours away from home, five hours away from everybody, so it can feel a little disconnected at times, but it's nice to connect with everybody through art like this."
"I feel I can serve people and the Lord this way," said Land, who presented a pair of this year's ornaments to her grandparents recently. "It's my calling."
"So many people lived through this with us, and they continue to be so supportive," Marla Pridgen said. "This is a sad story, but it's also a sweet story."
