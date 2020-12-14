Realtors donate to tornado relief

Contributed photo

The Carpet Capital Association of Realtors (CCAR) presented a $1,000 check to the local Salvation Army, which was designated to the Murray County tornado disaster that happened in April. From left are Pat Thompson, with the local Salvation Army and food bank; CCAR President Yvonne Otts; and CCAR CEO Doyle Huggins.

