Realtors group holds toiletry drive

Contributed photo

In November, the Carpet Capital Association of Realtors held a toiletry drive for local community outreach through DOC-UP (The Dalton Organization of Churches United for People), a non-discriminatory, nonprofit organization of churches centered on meeting the needs of residents in Dalton and Whitfield County who face temporary financial crisis situations. Pictured is DOC-UP Executive Director Amber Rosario with the donated toiletry items.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video