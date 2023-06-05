Local realtors organized a clothing drive for Greater Works. "Greater Works appreciates the tremendous outpouring of bountiful support of our realtors association," said Greater Works Director Robert Hill. "It is the generous donations like this that allow us to serve our community with clothing and food items." On the front row, from left, are Lee Oliver and Hill. On the back row are Janice Skates, Royce Campos, Mandy Hayes, Melissa Reseniz, Talli Williams, Tara Powell, Wendy Landers and Alan Smith.
