This holiday season, the Carpet Capital Association of Realtors (CCAR) Community Service Committee held a toy drive for the children of Whitfield and Murray counties.
CCAR reached out to the community by placing collection boxes in real estate brokerages, included a toy drop off at the CCAR office and accepted toys at the monthly membership meetings in October and November.
The community responded by donating hundreds of toys, books and stuffed animals for boys and girls who otherwise would have gone without during the holidays. Donations were divided between the Murray County Community Christmas and The Salvation Army in Dalton.
