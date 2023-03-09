Realtors read to students

Local realtors recently read to students at New Hope Elementary School. Front row, from left, are Janice Skates, Mandy Hayes and Emily Mathews. Back row, Alyssa Perry, Lee Oliver, Annie Hammontree Roy, Mike Anderson, Kenzey Fossett, Tim Larkins, Braden Mathis, Mike Maret, Barbara Stephens, Heather Burton, Billy Burton, Eric Azua and John Thomas.

