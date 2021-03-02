Receives Toyota Pros Award

Contributed photo

Two North Georgia Toyota employees were recently recognized for outstanding job performance by Southeast Toyota. Alex Salaices and Ray Woodward were each presented with the Toyota Pros Award. Woodward qualified for the Toyota Pros award for the ninth year and Salaices qualified for the seventh year. From left are Woodward, Greg Epps (North Georgia Toyota general manager), Salaices and Eddie Brooker (North Georgia Toyota owner). Southeast Toyota is the world's largest independent distributor of Toyota automobiles and is committed to developing, recognizing and rewarding top sales consultants throughout the region. The Pros program was specifically created to recognize sales consultants' commitment to longevity at the dealership, dedication to customer service, commitment to continually expanding knowledge about Toyota products and outstanding sales ability.