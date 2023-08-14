In light of several recent traumas, Blood Assurance is calling on the public to roll up a sleeve and be someone’s hero.
During the last week the community blood supply has significantly diminished. Multiple emergency room patients at area hospitals have required a considerable number of units in order to survive. As of Monday, the blood bank had about a one-day’s supply of O-positive blood on its shelves.
“While we welcome everyone to donate at this time, we are in critical need of those with O-positive blood,” said Dr. Liz Culler, Blood Assurance’s chief medical officer. “Thirty-eight percent of the population is O-positive, making it the most common blood type. We know plenty of those folks are out there and we need them now.”
To encourage donations, all type-O donors who give double red cells through the end of the month will receive a $50 digital gift card. Additionally, any type-O donor who has given blood since May 1 will get the same gift card if they come back and donate now.
To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.
Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.
