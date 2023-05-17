Dalton Public Schools and the Dalton Board of Education will recognize the service of Palmer Griffin for five-and-a-half years on the board with a reception on Monday. The public is invited.
The reception will be in City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St., at 4 p.m. prior to the district State of the Schools address with Superintendent Tim Scott.
Griffin has served on the Dalton Board of Education since 2018. He was elected vice chairman in 2020. He announced his decision to step down from the board during its May meeting. Griffin and his wife Laura will be leaving the area to live closer to family.
Prior to his time serving on the board Griffin was employed with the district as a classroom teacher, principal and assistant superintendent of operations.
