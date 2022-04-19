Friendship House

Second Lt. Brett Hammontree of the U.S. Marine Corps led the Pledge of Allegiance in his daughter’s pre-K classroom at the Friendship House. “We recite the Pledge of Allegiance every day, and it was special to all the children in the classroom but especially with his two daughters and wife Josephine in the group,” according to the Friendship House.

 Contributed photo

