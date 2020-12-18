Though some feared a significant drop in Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) collections due to COVID-19, local spending has been higher than anticipated, Dalton Public Schools' chief financial officer told members of the Dalton Board of Education during this week's meeting.
Theresa Perry explained that the November ESPLOST collections were $642,000, the highest monthly sales tax revenue received during ESPLOST V. The school system is roughly halfway through the five-year ESPLOST V.
That $642,000 is almost 13% above adjusted monthly projections and 12% more than November 2019, Perry said.
"Overall, ESPLOST revenue over the last 12 months is similar to the previous 12 months, (and) ESPLOST V-accumulated revenues are (more than) $1.5 million higher than the projection for the first 2.5 years of collections," she said.
English language proficiency data
Because Georgia Milestones testing was canceled due to COVID-19, too many components of Georgia’s College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) were unavailable for CCRPI scores this year, but the Georgia Department of Education did provide systems with English language proficiency data, and several Dalton schools excelled. CCRPI is an accountability system that includes measures to provide a more complete picture of schools and districts.
English language proficiency is a progress component of CCRPI that measures the extent to which English Learners are making progress as defined by movement from one state-defined performance band to a higher performance band on the Accessing Comprehension and Communication in English State-to-State (ACCESS) test.
English Learners making no progress toward proficiency earn zero points, while those making progress but not moving one band earn 0.5 points, those moving one band earn one point, and those moving more than one band earn 1.5 points, according to Dalton Public Schools. Three elementary schools scored 100-plus in 2020: Blue Ridge School jumped more than nine points, from 90.8 in 2019; Brookwood School bounced a couple of points, from 97.9 in 2019; and Park Creek School soared more than 11 points, from 88.6 in 2019.
Virtual Wednesdays continue
Dalton Public Schools has been utilizing Wednesdays as a virtual learning day for students in grades 6-12, as that allows teachers to plan and schools to be cleaned, and that will continue at least through mid-February, when the school board members will consider whether to extend it, said Pat Holloway, the school system's chief of staff. "That's been working out well for everybody," she said.
Dalton Middle School changes
The school board approved Praters Inc. to repaint and finish two Dalton Middle School gym floors, for $47,659.75. Both gym floors need logo changes, etc., since Dalton Middle School will no longer exist after this school year; the building is being remodeled to become Dalton Junior High School and, in what is currently the sixth-grade wing, The Dalton Academy, a magnet school for grades 10-12.
Praters will complete the work over winter break, according to the school system. The work will be paid for via The Dalton Academy's ESPLOST budget.
Marketing firm Q Strategies has designed a logo for The Dalton Academy, completed plans for a marketing campaign targeting parents and students, and designed a variety of graphics and print materials that can be used in the future, according to Christina Siebold, a partner and senior strategist at Q Strategies. The firm is working on a mascot design that should be completed by the end of this month.
Ionization
The school board approved EMCOR Services for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) ionization work in several buildings, for $379,656.
Since Rusty Lount joined Dalton Public Schools eight years ago, he's made a point of having ionization air cleaners installed on HVAC units at the schools where his department performs renovations, the director of operations explained in August. Among other benefits, they improve air quality, eliminate foul odors and are easier on air filters, but this technology is also ideal for stopping COVID-19.
The combination of ionization and ultraviolet (UV) light "can kill the pathogens," Lount said. "These are great products, and I do see the benefits."
EMCOR Services, which completed HVAC ionization at Roan School over Thanksgiving break to satisfactory results, will next address Park Creek School, the original Dalton Middle School facility, the recent Dalton High addition and central office auxiliary buildings. Its goal is to finish as much of this work as possible before students return to school from winter break on Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.