Recount doesn't change presidential vote much in Whitfield and Murray counties

The state-mandated hand recount of votes in the presidential election didn't move the needle very much locally.
In Whitfield County, the recount left President Donald Trump with 25,666 votes, up 30 from 25,636, according to Deputy Assistant Election Supervisor Rhonda Franks. President-elect Joe Biden had 10,667 votes, down three from 10,670. Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen gained three votes, climbing to 443 after the recount from 440.
Murray County Election Superintendent Larry Sampson said they were able to do their recount in one day.
"Everything went well," he said. "No numbers were changed."
The final tally in Murray County had Trump with 12,943 votes, Biden with 2,302 and Jorgensen with 144.
