Believe Greater Dalton and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with Whitfield County Schools and Dalton Public Schools once again to give community members an inside look at what really goes on inside of the classroom. Anyone is welcome to sign up for these tours and have the opportunity to learn something new about our local schools. Registration in advance is required.
To register for a specific tour, visit https://business.daltonchamber.org/events/.
• Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy, Thursday, Sept. 21, 1 to 2 p.m.
• New Hope Middle School, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 10 to 11 a.m.
• Roan School, Monday, Oct. 23, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
• Coahulla Creek High School, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 10 to 11 a.m.
• The Dalton Academy, Friday, Dec. 8, 8 to 9 a.m.
• Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 9 to 10 a.m.
