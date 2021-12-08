Red Clay marker rededicated

The Robert Loughridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the local Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) chapter came together on Oct. 14 at Red Clay Road in Cohutta to pay tribute to the Georgia Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution for their patriotic commitment over time to our state and nation.
This Red Clay monument was intended to recognize the eastern band of the Cherokee and their presence in our area. However, details about the monument and its location were controversial. The plaque states Red Clay “Elawadiyi,” or red earth place, a former council ground of the Cherokee Indians.
The planning for this particular boulder and plaque began in the 1930s with controversy. There was almost no description of the site of the council house in older Cherokee records to record its actual location. The last council of more than 3,000 met at Red Clay on Aug. 7, 1937, to protest the New Echota treaty of 1935.
According to the “Journal of Cherokee Studies,” following the removal of the Cherokee in 1838, a small white settlement developed near the council ground on the Georgia side of the line. The Georgia lands had already been open to settlement even prior to the removal of the Cherokee, whereas the lands on the Tennessee side did not begin to pass into private ownership until a year or more after the Cherokees left.
The Georgia settlement quite naturally acquired the name Red Clay although for some years it was still referred to as “Council Ground.”
A post office opened in February 1840, and continued in operation until 1905. The Knoxville-to-Dalton railroad line was completed through the valley, and a depot was built at the state line. Through time, the actual location of the council ground passed into obscurity and a local tradition arose that the modern community marked the site of the council ground.
Interestingly, Margaret and James H. Huff lived on this property between 1880 and 1890 and left to their daughter, Mattie Lee Huff of Dalton, stories of the council in this location and the removal of the Cherokees. Yes, she is the person who lived in what we call “the Huff House” on Selvidge Street. These legends were passed down for generations with locals firmly maintaining that the council house of the Cherokee was very close to this location within the state of Georgia.
The belief in the Georgia location persisted among residents of Red Clay and Cohutta who were intent on marking the spot with an impressive boulder with a plaque. Georgians firmly maintained that the Tennesseans were misguided in their architectural excavations north of the line. The Georgia DAR even tried to get the Tennesseans to place a marker on the line, but this was ignored.
The controversy became especially lively when in 1935 the DAR announced its intent to erect a commemorative marker on the Red Clay council ground in Georgia. This sparked a vigorous barrage of protests from Tennessee historians, raging for months with pamphlets and articles in the newspapers in both states.
It was well known that the state of Georgia had denied any Cherokee gatherings in the state after 1937. Locals still claimed there was once a log cabin here that was previously the Cherokee council house. Despite substantial evidence to the contrary, the Georgia DAR and SAR erected the monument and dedicated it on Nov. 10, 1937, just a few feet inside the Georgia line.
This goes to accentuate how local history can be claimed as correct even when documented facts say the contrary. We have all seen this in our own research into our ancestors where family lore may be refuted by legal records.
Another faulty part of this plaque is the raised Indian head at the top of the plaque. Cherokee never wore headdresses like this — that was western tribes.
Still, we must commend the DAR and SAR for being committed to commemorating the lasting history of the Cherokee in our area. I’d like to think that the intent of this impressive monument was definitely for good — to recognize the existence of this band of educated, industrious peoples in our area who left us treasures of literacy, industriousness, love of nature and care for each other.
This marker brings attention to all who pass by the history of the Cherokee presence in Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina and the tragedy of their removal by our government.
The group laid flowers at the marker as a traditional symbol of remembrance and a tribute of the many contributions of the Cherokee in our past. Regent Kathryn Sellers said, “We remember the valiant struggle of the Cherokees to be recognized as the original Americans, to preserve their homelands and to live in peace. May we always remember with sadness the atrocities our own government laid on them and pray that this never happens again to any people in our country. The Cherokee fought for freedom and sovereignty just as our forefathers fought in the American Revolution. We honor and remember them this day and pray that this marker simply reminds us to honor all peoples in our midst regardless of their homeland, language or culture.”
