Reduce exposure to lead from crockery this holiday season

As we go into the holidays, be aware that lead, a toxic substance that can affect people of any age but is especially harmful to children, pregnant women and unborn babies, can be in ceramic glazes or in decorative paints covering the surface of cookware or crockery.
These lead-containing items are almost always produced outside the United States. Lead can get into food and drink that is prepared, stored or served in the crockery, and since lead accumulates in the body, even small amounts can pose a health hazard.
Some guidelines to help keep you and your loved ones safe:
• Do not heat food or drink in crockery that may contain lead. Cooking or microwaving speeds up the lead-leaching process. If unsure whether an item contains lead, do not use it.
• Do not store food or drink in dishes that may contain lead. The longer the food/drink stays in contact with a surface that leaches lead, the more lead will be drawn into the food/drink.
• Do not put highly acidic food or drink in crockery that may contain lead. Acidic food and drink leach lead out of dishes much faster than non-acid foods. Common acidic foods include citrus fruits, apples, tomatoes, soy sauce and salad dressing. Many drinks are also acidic, such as fruit juices, soft drinks (especially cola drinks), alcohol, coffee and tea.
• If a dish contains lead, using the dishwasher can damage the glazed surface. This can make it more likely for lead to leach into food the next time it is used.
Additional information about how to avoid lead exposure, especially as it pertains to children, is at bit.ly/ProtectAgainstLead-NorthGA.
