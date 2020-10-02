Referendum would allow school board members to appoint replacement when vacancy occurs

If Whitfield County voters approve a referendum to adopt a local act on the Nov. 3 ballot, school board members will be able to appoint a replacement to the board when necessary, rather than relying on a grand jury.
Currently, if a school board member is unable to finish a term, a grand jury selects someone to fill the remainder of the term, a procedure very rare among school systems in Georgia, said Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. "Only a handful of Georgia counties fill vacancies this way"; instead, school board members select a person to fill the vacancy until the next election in most of the state's counties.
While having to replace school board members is rare, the Whitfield County Board of Education has had to do so twice in recent years, once due to a death and the other because of a resignation, Gilreath said.
"Waiting on a grand jury appointment takes time, during which all areas of the county are not represented on the board," which isn't ideal, she said.
"Getting the replacement method changed required getting approval from the state legislature in order to get the requested change on the local ballot," Gilreath said. State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, supported the amendment, and it was approved during the last legislative session.
"It was no big deal at all" to gain approval, "basically rubber stamping," said Carpenter. "It was super easy."
Though the exact language on the ballot could strike some readers as "confusing," the actual effect of voting "Yes" is straightforward, he said. "I think it's a good policy, to let the board appoint a replacement" rather than waiting on a grand jury.
"We ran into this problem awhile back when there was a retirement" on the board, and "it was a long, drawn-out process" to get a replacement via the grand jury, he said. "I was glad to work with (Gilreath) and that bunch on this, because it" would be a judicious change in policy for the school system.
Last year, a Whitfield County grand jury named Ron Johnson to fill the unexpired term of the late Thomas Barton, who was the District 1 representative on the school board. In 2018, a grand jury appointed Jamie Johnson to the school board to fill Rodney Lock’s unexpired term after Lock stepped down from the District 2 seat.
The referendum isn't the only Whitfield County Schools-related question for voters, as Tony Stanley, the District 3 representative on the board, is not seeking a third four-year term. Carolyn Weaver, a longtime administrative assistant to the superintendent prior to her retirement from that position on Dec. 1, 2019, is the only candidate on the ballot for the District 3 seat.
Monday is the final day a person may register and be eligible to vote in the November general election and special election runoff for local and state offices, while advance in-person voting begins Oct. 12, according to the Whitfield County Board of Elections and Registration.
Individuals can apply for an absentee ballot online at https://www.whitfieldcountyga.com/boe/boe.htm, or call the Board of Elections office at (706) 278-7183. A completed absentee ballot can be delivered to the drop box in front of the Whitfield County courthouse's south side entrance.
