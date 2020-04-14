Regents approve no tuition increase for Dalton State next school year

Dalton State College’s tuition and fees will remain the same for the 2020-21 school year after the Board of Regents approved no increase in tuition at any of the 26 University System of Georgia institutions.
Residents of Georgia or Tennessee taking 15 credit hours will pay $2,123 a semester, while those outside of Georgia or Tennessee will pay $6,478 for 15 credit hours.
“One of the University System of Georgia’s top priorities is affordability, and that has never been more important than now for our students and their families,” Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “We are all trying to navigate an extraordinary time. It is more critical than ever for our institutions to provide a quality education while maintaining the affordability and accessibility that helps more Georgians attain a college degree and find success in the workforce.”
Dalton State is one of the most affordable schools in the nation and ranks among the top 10% for the lowest net price (cost of attendance minus grant/scholarship aid), according to the College Affordability and Transparency List compiled by the U.S. Department of Education.
While affordable, Dalton State also maintains rigorous standard of academics, said Margaret Venable, president of the college. The college is ranked No. 15 for Best Undergraduate Teaching among 124 regional colleges in the South by U.S. News and World Report.
“We believe access to a high quality, yet affordable, college education is very important because it is transformative,” Venable said. “I am proud we remain one of those most affordable four-year colleges in the nation. We are committed to maintaining our rigor efficiently. We know our students have been impacted by the new coronavirus, and the severe weather this week in north Georgia. It is even more important students have access to higher education.”
Currently, ACT/SAT entrance requirements have been waived at all University System of Georgia schools. Additionally, Dalton State has temporarily waived the application fee until June 1.
The University System of Georgia has limited tuition increases among its institutions to an average of 0.9% annually during the last five years, a rate that is well below inflation. This is the third time in five years there has been no tuition increase in the system.
“USG continues to do all we can to ensure the cost of our colleges and universities remains among the lowest of our peers, while keeping a sharp focus on providing students with a high quality, affordable and accessible experience,” Chairman Sachin Shailendra of the Board of Regents said.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.